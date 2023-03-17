MG FFA Poultry Judging CDE Results

On March 15, five Mulberry Grove FFA chapter members participated in this year’s Section 19 Poultry Judging CDE hosted by Nokomis High School. This contest consists of interior and exterior egg grading, grading whole carcasses and identifying their parts, identifying defects in poultry products, and judging live birds.

There were ten chapters present, including Mulberry Grove, from Section 19 that participated with a total of 55 individuals. The Mulberry Grove team consisted on Addison Hebenstreit, Ellie Albert, Lily Bourgeois, Diana Bone and Morgan Hebenstreit.

With a total score of 1152, the Mulberry Grove team placed third overall, behind South Central in first and Nokomis who came in second.

Individually, Addison Hebenstreit placed third, Diana Bone placed eighth, Lily Bourgeois placed ninth, and Morgan Hebenstreit placed tenth.