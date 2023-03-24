More From Unit One School Board Meeting

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education approved several agreements during its regular March meeting.

The district will continue to be a member of the SEPCO food cooperative to provide cafeteria food at a cost obtained by the cooperative. The annual membership fee is $100.

The district renewed its membership with the Illinois High School Association for the 2023-24 school year.

The annual agreement with the Regional Board of Education was approved to continue receiving services from the ROE.

Another agreement with Kaskaskia College, pertaining to teacher leaves of absence for dual credit classes, was accepted.

The board accepted the proposal from Glass and Shuffett to conduct the next audit. The cost will be $11,000.

The calendar for next school year was adopted by the board.

Superintendent Casie Bowman stated staff members expressed the desire to have a shorter Christmas vacation to get out of school earlier at the end of the year.

The calendar makes that adjustment, starting Christmas vacation on December 22 and resuming school on January 3. The students’ first day of school will be August 16 and the final day is set for May 17, 2024.

The board approved the senior trip for May 22 to May 26,

Elementary Principal Chad Nelson reported 10 students will take the trip to San Diego, California.

He said several activities are being scheduled for the seniors, including visits to the San Diego Zoo and the USS Midway Museum, plus a tour of the Petco Park baseball stadium.