New Street Sweeper Leads To Designated Days

The City of Greenville has received its new street sweeper.

Effective immediately, the sweeper will be cleaning streets Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays in the city limits.

City staff has coordinated with Doty Sanitation to make sure trash pickup and street sweeping does not occur on the same day in the same part of the city.

To learn when the street sweeper will be visiting you, go to the City of Greenville website to see a map and information.

To ensure ease of access for the sweeper, city officials are asking residents not to leave their trash totes out other than on pickup days. In addition, citizens who park on the street are asked to avoid doing so when sweeping is scheduled on your street.

For more information, call the municipal building at 664-1644.