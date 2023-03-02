Park District Receives State Grant For Park Improvements

The Kingsbury Park District received good news from the state on Wednesday.

An Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant in the amount of $600,000 was awarded to the park district. It was one of 118 local park projects announced by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources as being funded.

The funds will allow the Kingsbury Park District to add and improve many attractions at the William Wait Park.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein talked about the project.

He says that they will be putting four new pickle ball courts in, redoing the playground, plus more.

Sauerwein is very pleased the district received the grant. He mentions how everybody worked together well to make the project happen. He then continued to express his excitement.

The Kingsbury Park District received an OSLAD grant in 2014, which was used to make improvements at the Bill Davidson Swimming Pool Complex.

Sauerwein was asked about the timeline for the new grant to be used. Sauerwein expects the project to take about two years until completion, taking into account everything that needs to be done.

The park district director believes the district will have to apply about $200,000 with the grant money to cover the cost for all items wanting to be addressed.

The park board has already issued bonds for the local share.