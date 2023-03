An armed robbery was reported at Moto Mart in Greenville early Tuesday morning.

The Greenville Police Department received a call from the employee at 3:48 a.m.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece said one male subject entered Moto Mart, at 608 South Third Street, and indicated he had a firearm. According to Neece, the robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The employee was not injured.

Police have started an intense investigation into the armed robbery, according to Chief Neece.