Bond County Project Parenting is holding open gym sessions for any family with a child under three years of age.

They will be Thursday, March 23, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., in Greenville and Pocahontas. Boys and girls can enjoy ride toys, soft blocks, ball play, parachute play and more.

Call the Bond County Project Parenting Office at 664-5009, option 2, or visit the Project Parenting Facebook page to RSVP with your preferred location.