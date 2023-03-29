Project Parenting Story Time April 3

Bond County Project Parenting is opening the new month with a story time event.

Beginning in April, story time programs will be pre-recorded and posted on the Project Parenting Facebook page

The new one will be available starting Monday, April 3, and then can be continuously accessed on Facebook.

The book is “Bath, Bath, Bath.”

Any Bond County family with a child under age three, which would like a copy of the book, can call the Project Parenting office at 664-5009, option 2.

Viewers can still earn Helping Hands credit if they watch the video and comment at the end of the story.