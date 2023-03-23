Recovery Council Holds March Meeting

The Bond County Recovery Council was formed to empower county residents and communities to support drug abuse prevention and recovery through awareness, policy, education, stigma reduction, and access to quality services.

It was reported at the recent meeting the council now has a billboard along Rt. 127 promoting stigma reduction.

Plans are to have yard banners for upcoming events such as Overdose Awareness, Recovery Fest, Mental Health Awareness and Recovery Month.

Any business or individual interested in helping to purchase banner can call Toni Randall at 304-2590.

The council conducted two Narcan training events earlier this month. It wants to set one up in Mulberry Grove.

Recovery Council meetings, the second Wednesday of the month, are open to all individuals interested in the mission of the group.

The next one is April 12 at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the SMART Center in downtown Greenville.