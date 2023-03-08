Scholar Bowl State Regionals Held

Greenville and Mulberry Grove teams participated Monday in Illinois High School Association scholar bowl regionals.

The Comets were in the Alton Class 2A Regional. They won their first match over Triad, 390 to 300, to advance to the semifinals. GHS was then defeated by Belleville East 690 to 90.

Mulberry Grove was assigned to the Mater Dei Class 1A Regional. The Aces fell to Vandalia 400 to 120.

Mater Dei beat Trenton Wesclin, 390 to 220, in the regional championship match. Before that Wesclin beat New Athens 470 to 90, and downed Vandalia in the semifinals, 370 to 240.

Mater Dei was a 400 to 160 winner over Marissa. Carlyle lost to Marissa 340 to 260.

Highland was in the Mascoutah Class 2A Regional. The Bulldogs topped Granite City 440 to 270, then lost to Collinsville in the semifinals 420 to 260. Also at Mascoutah, Breese Central fell to Columbia 480 to 290.