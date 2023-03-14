Senior Center Honors Alex Lorton For 15 Years

By
WGEL
-
Alex Lorton (center) with Senior Center Board Members (L to R) Jeff Leidel, Ron Schaufelberger, Jill Franks, and Wes Pourchot.

Although he is a young man, Alex Lorton is the current leader in longevity, among workers at the Bond County Senior Center.

Last week a special ceremony was conducted at the center to recognize Alex for a milestone of 15 years at the center.

Executive Director Melissa Marti surprised Alex with gifts and the presentation of a plaque.

Senior Center Executive Director Melissa Marti with Alex Lorton.

She said he was the senior center’s “super duper” helper and they appreciate all of the things he does for them. Alex recently added more responsibilities, including helping in the kitchen.

Click below to hear her comments:

Senior Center Board Chairman Ron Schaufelberger commended Alex. He said Alex is willing, able, and capable, and is willing to help any way he can.

Click below to hear more:

Alex lives in Greenville with his parents, Margaret and Lou Lorton.

