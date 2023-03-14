Senior Center Honors Alex Lorton For 15 Years

Although he is a young man, Alex Lorton is the current leader in longevity, among workers at the Bond County Senior Center.

Last week a special ceremony was conducted at the center to recognize Alex for a milestone of 15 years at the center.

Executive Director Melissa Marti surprised Alex with gifts and the presentation of a plaque.

She said he was the senior center’s “super duper” helper and they appreciate all of the things he does for them. Alex recently added more responsibilities, including helping in the kitchen.

Senior Center Board Chairman Ron Schaufelberger commended Alex. He said Alex is willing, able, and capable, and is willing to help any way he can.

Alex lives in Greenville with his parents, Margaret and Lou Lorton.