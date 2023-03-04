Six Students In Greenville Optimist Club Contest

The Greenville Optimist Club Oratorical Contest was held February 23 at Greenville Junior High School.

Six students from the junior high and Unit 2 high school were involved.

Kolbie Tipsword placed first, Ada Jefferson, second; and Matriccs Green, third.

Also in the competition were Selah Field, Wynn Wilson and Lucas Wall. It was reported all six students gave very good presentations.

Tipsword and Jefferson advance to the next round in the Southern Illinois Region, which will be held April 8 in Taylorville.