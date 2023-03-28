Tate Jury Trial Date Reset

The Clinton County trial date for convicted killer Ray E. Tate, Jr. of Kentucky has been moved to this summer.

Tate is serving a life sentence for killing a Wayne County deputy in December of 2021.

It is believed that on the same day he travelled to the St. Louis area then fled from Missouri back to Illinois with a hostage.

Its alleged vehicles were stolen and a home invasion occurred in Clinton County before Tate was arrested.

The trial date in Clinton County is now set to begin on June 19. It was rescheduled at the request of the defendant.

Tate faces 30 criminal counts in Clinton County, nine for aggravated kidnapping, six for aggravated unlawful restraint, four for home invasion, three for residential burglary, three for reckless discharge of a firearm, three for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count of aggravated possession of stolen firearms and aggravated battery.