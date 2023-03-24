The FNB Community Bank Issues Scam Warning

The FNB Community Bank is alerting residents to a scam that has impacted some of their customers. It is a fraudulent computer pop-up warning and the scammers appear to be imitating Microsoft. The bank reminds customers that Microsoft does not send unsolicited email messages or make unsolicited phone calls to request personal or financial information, or to fix your computer. Do not give out your personal information or account information to someone over the phone or computer. If you feel you may have fallen victim to a scam, you should contact your local financial institution and police department.