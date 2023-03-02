“The Wizard Of Oz” Open At GHS Friday

Greenville High School students have been hard at work since Christmas break, preparing their production of the classic musical, “The Wizard of Oz”. The show opens this Friday.

Musical director and producer Megan McPeak and Greenville High School senior Katelyn Ridens, who plays Dorothy, joined WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin on the morning show Thursday.

Megan said it’s been 20 years since GHS last did the show. She also said there are 71 high school students involved in the cast, crew, and orchestra. There are also two dozen elementary school students from throughout the district in the cast and some community members also perform in the orchestra. McPeak also thanked the many parents and grandparents who have helped with the production in many various ways.

Click below to hear more:

The cast will utilize the flying rig so Dorothy and the witch will actually fly during the production.

There’s an old saying in Hollywood…”Never work with animals or children.” Katelyn said she’s enjoyed breaking that rule. Toto is played by a live dog and she said he’s learned to jump in Dorothy’s basket on his own. She said there have bene challenges, but seeing the elementary students get into their roles has been her favorite part of the experience so far.

Click below to hear her comments:

The Greenville High School production of “The Wizard of Oz” opens Friday night at 7 PM. Additional performances will be Saturday, March 4, at 7 PM; Sunday, March 5, at 4 PM; and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 9-11 at 7 PM.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for students in advance and can be purchased in the high school office or Meraki Florist in Greenville. Tickets may be available at the door, but will be $1 more per ticket. Several of last year’s performances sold out, so you’re advised to get tickets early if possible.