Truck Fire Between Hagerstown & Pittsburg

The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District, along with personnel from the Fayette County Sheriff’s department, responded to a vehicle fire on 300 Ave. just south of the intersection with Ridge Road in rural Vandalia Tuesday just after 4 PM.

Mulberry Grove fire personnel report they arrived on scene to find a Ford F150 along the side of the rode fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle was unoccupied. Crews extinguished the fire and were on scene for about an hour. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.