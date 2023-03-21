Unit 2 Academic Foundation Gala Saturday Night

The Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation will hold its annual Light the Way Gala Saturday, March 25, at Copper Dock Winery near Pocahontas.

Chance Volhken, president of the foundation, visited WGEL’s morning show Monday, and told us the Academic Foundation was started by residents in the early-1990’s to help fill gaps that the school district’s budget couldn’t normally cover for classroom projects. The Academic Foundation also facilities several scholarships.

Chance said the gala will begin with a happy hour at 5 PM with a meal scheduled to start at 6 PM. There will be a silent auction underway followed by a live auction after dinner. The GHS Jazz Ensemble will perform during the happy hour. There will also be a photo booth.

Tickets are $50 per person or $75 per couple. The deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, March 22.

For information, or to purchase tickets, visit BCCU2AF.org or find the Academic Foundation on Facebook.