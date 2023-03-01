Unit One Board Takes Action on Personnel Items

At the conclusion of its February meeting, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education went into executive session.

Upon ending the closed session, board members took action on five personnel items.

The board accepted the resignation of Brian Cook as high school boys basketball coach and assistant high school volunteer coach, and accepted the resignation of Katrina Eirhart as a fourth and fifth grade science teacher, effective the end of this school year.

Motions were approved to hire Sheila Long as a substitute bus/van driver, and Jessi Mezo as high school assistant softball coach.

Elijah Erck was approved as the high school baseball volunteer assistant coach.