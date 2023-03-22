Unit One Principal Resigns

There will be a new principal next school year at Mulberry Grove High and Junior High School.

At its meeting Monday night, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education accepted the resignation of Tiffany Zobrist, effective June 30 and also approved a separation agreement with her, but no public information was provided about it.

Zobrist is finishing her third year as high school and junior high principal. Superintendent Casie Bowman said Zobrist is pursuing a job closer to her home.

The board approved a two-year contract with Chad Nelson as Mulberry Grove Elementary School principal. Nelson is in his first school year as the principal.

The resignation of James Moore as a teacher at the high school was accepted, effective the end of the school year. He is high school physical education and driver’s education teacher.

Moore also resigned as high school baseball assistant coach, and Austin Redfern was hired for that position.

The resignation of Zoe Hays as a paraprofessional was accepted, effective Friday.

Per district policy, non-certified coaches, in all sports completed this school year, were released.

Billy Bone was granted early graduation, as of December 2023.

All motions passed on votes of 7-0.