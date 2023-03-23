Unit Two And City Approve School Resource Officer

Meeting last week in separate meetings, the Greenville City Council and Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education approved motions to create a partnership to provide a school resource officer to the district beginning the 2023-2024 school year.

Police Chief Stefan Neece and Unit 2 Administrator of Business Operations Robert Koontz worked several months on the new program.

It was announced by Chief Neece that Taylor Hill, a detective on the police force, will be the first school resource officer.

He will be on duty Monday through Friday at Unit 2 attendance centers, including Pocahontas, as assigned by the district.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp told the city council that the school district and police department feel it is important to have a presence in the schools. She noted the officer won’t be there to provide discipline, but is there to be a resource for students and to build relationships with them. The students will be able to come to the officer with any concerns they may have.

Click below to hear more:

The officer will be an employee of the city and not the school district.

Hollenkamp gave details about the partnership, noting the district would pay 2/3 of the officer’s salary. The city has selected the SRO for this year, so they took his salary and estimated the raises. The school will pay approximately $42,000 with the city paying $21,000 plus benefits, which would put the city’s involvement closer to $30,000. The officer will rotate schools when class is in session. They wouldn’t be on duty during holidays unless something special is happening. The program will be assessed after one year to see if any changes are in order.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

Members of the Unit 2 school board and city council expressed excitement about the school resource program.