Unit Two Board Approves Personnel Motions

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several personnel items.

Resignations accepted included Anita Brown as a special education teacher at Greenville Elementary School, Elizabeth Cates as a kindergarten teacher at GES, Jane Wilhite as a paraprofessional at GES, and Leslie Stief as a pre-kindergarten teacher at Pocahontas School. All are effective the end of this school year.

The resignation of Joy Prater as administrative assistant at the high school went into effect earlier this month.

Kim Quesada was hired as the yearbook sponsor at Pocahontas School.

The board granted leaves of absence to Vaughn Robart, Betsey Carter and Sheila Enloe.

All motions were approved on 4-0 votes with Adam Simmonds, Aimee Frey and Brian Zeeb absent.