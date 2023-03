At a recent special meeting of the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education, action was taken to hire a teacher.

A motion was approved to hire Brittney Kniepman as a science teacher at the high school for the 2023-2024 school year. The vote was 5-0 with Nate Prater and Ryan Reavis absent.

Kniepmann will replace Marsha Disch, who is retiring after this school year.