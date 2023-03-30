Update On Voting Options In Bond County

The consolidated election is Tuesday, April 4.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert said there are options for citizens to cast ballots before election day. Early voting is available in her office now through Monday. Grace voting, when you can register to vote and cast your vote at the same time, is available in the office through Tuesday. She also noted this is the first election for the permanent vote-by-mail list.

Only currently registered voters can use the early voting option.

At the request of residents, Sybert sent 434 permanent vote by mail ballots. She said the majority of them, around 300, have yet to be returned. She said if you don’t want to put your vote-by-mail ballot in the mail, you can fill it out in her office, or you can bring it with you to your polling place Tuesday. She said if you just don’t want to vote, you can bring the ballot to her office to dispose of it.

Those with permanent vote by mail ballots, who decide they do not want to vote, are not required to do anything with them.

Sybert said in comparing current voter turnout with this time for the 2019 election, it is up slightly. She believes that is due to the new permanent vote by mail program, and because of the races for the Unit 2 school board and Greenville City Council.

The polls on election day will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For any questions about the election and voting, call the county clerk’s office at 664-0449.