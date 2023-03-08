Veteran Brick Orders Being Accepted

The Memorial Day deadline for residents to purchase bricks for Bond County veterans is March 31.

Bricks are added to the Bond County Veterans Memorial at the courthouse on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Veterans must be honorably discharged and must have lived in Bond County for at least five years, or under certain circumstances, be approved by the Memorial Committee.

Veterans do not have to be deceased to have a brick. A copy of a DD214 or military discharge is required.

The cost is $100. Applications are available at any Greenville bank.

For more information call John or Nancy Gillard at 664-9342.