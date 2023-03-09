Villa Rosa Farm Impacted By Storms, Community Responds

A few weeks ago, on Wednesday, February 22, severe weather tore through our area.

There were numerous power outages and we received many reports of damage to trees, power lines, and power poles.

Villa Rosa Dairy Farm, located south of Greenville, was hit hard by that storm system. Kyle Johnson, who operates the farm with his brother Kurt, talked with RFD Radio’s Rita Frasier recently about the experience:

Johnson started by explaining that he was starting on mixing feed for the cows when he said the rain picked up and the metal on the barn began to flap.

The milking parlor sustained damage and many repairs were required. The parlor was usable and they never had to stop milking. And thankfully no people or dairy cows were injured.

Kyle said the ordeal resulted in tremendous community support:

Johnson said that their church, which was having a fish fry that night, was able to provide food for them. Johnson also explained how his phone wouldn’t stop blowing up with people offering their help.

You can hear more about the Johnsons’ experience with the recent severe weather in our Public Affairs program this Sunday. We’ll be replaying Kyle’s full interview with Rita Frasier from RFD Radio. Public Affairs is on right after the 12:02 PM Bond County Area News every Sunday on WGEL.