Wilhour Holding Office Hours March 8

Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour will host travelling office hours in three area towns on Wednesday, March 8.

The travelling office will be at Ramsey Village Hall from 8:30 to 10 a.m., Evans Public Library in Vandalia from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Mulberry Grove Village Hall from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Residents can schedule a time to discuss issues or receive help with a state program by calling Wilhour’s district office at 665-4109.

They can also connect to the online office at RepWilhour.com and at his Facebook page.

The new 110th District includes all or portions of Bond, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Montgomery and Richland counties.