Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour will be holding travelling office hours in Carlyle next week.

Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the Case-Halstead Library in Carlyle.

To schedule a time to discuss issues or receive help with a state program, call Wilhour’s district office at 665-4109.

Part of Clinton County is in Wilhour’s 110th District.