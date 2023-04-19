WGEL’s Bond County CEO Spotlight

Once again this year, WGEL is shining a spotlight on each student in the Bond County CEO program, leading up to their annual Trade Show, which will be the launch of the students’ individual businesses. The show is Wednesday, May 3 from 5 to 8 PM at the Milk House in Greenville. The event is free to attend and you’re encouraged to come out as the CEO students launch their individual businesses. For more, visit BondCountyCEO.com or find the group on Facebook.



Alyssa Rehkemper is a senior at Greenville High School and is the daughter Jeff and Jennifer Rehkemper. She plays tennis for the Lady Comets and shows goats for 4H. Alyssa also works at Greenville Veterinary Clinic and 4th Street Lanes. After graduation, she will be attending Kaskaskia College.

“I chose to do the CEO program for the experience and to get to know my community better.”

Alyssa will be making homemade applesauce, apple butter and apple jelly with her business “The Saucy Apple”.

Courtney Dothager is the daughter of Wes and Becky Dothager of Smithboro, IL. She is a senior at Greenville High School and runs her own small business called, Cort’s Creations. After high school, she plans to attend college and eventually move to the Nashville, TN area.

“I joined CEO to hopefully get more knowledge of how to run a business and to help jumpstart my own small business. I have already leared so much, met so many great people, and hope to continue to learn more throughout the year!”

Courtney offers a muiltitude of sublimation products from t-shirts to tumblers with her small business “Cort’s Creations”

Hannah Potthast, is the daughter of Mike Potthast and the late Amy Lach. She is a senior at Greenville highschool and enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as playing softball. She is a member of the Greenville High School team as well as Bluff City Elite Softball and has been involved with competitive softball for 8 years. She plans to continue her softball career at Greenville University in the fall and plans to to study business and economics.

“I decided to join CEO because I plan to major in business and I felt this class would give me a head start. It is a great opportunity to learn people skills as well as find resources within the community.”

Hannah will be offering softball lessons for girls ages 8 to 18 with her business “Hitting with Hannah”

Julius Belcher is the son of Josh and Hope Belcher. He is currently a senior at Greenville High School where he plays baseball. He also is a sound technician. After graduation, Julius plans on attending the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St Louis and majoring in exercise physiology.

Julius will be creating and selling his hand-crafted woodworks with his business “JB Wood Burning”.

Kaya Danette Harnetiaux is the daughter of Chris and Noel Harnetiaux and is a senior at Greenville High School. She is the captain of the color guard team and is a member of the dance team. She loves art, dance, music and owns a baking business with her best friend Kara Zbinden called K Squared Cakes. Next year she plans on attending Kaskaskia College for Business and art. After two years at KC, she then plans on getting an apprenticeship to become a tattoo artist.

Kaya will be creating gourmet sprinkle mixes with her business “The Sprinkle Sculptor”.

Laia Klein is the daughter of Jason and Doneva Klein of Greenville. She is currently a senior at Greenville High School where she is on the Comets cheer team. After graducation, Laia will continue her cheerleading career at McKendree University where she plans to major in psychology.

Laia will be making and selling a family friend’s secret BBQ sauce recipe with her business “Shane’s Secret Sauce”.

Libby Reavis is the daughter of Ryan Reavis and Lindsay Reavis. She is a senior at Greenville High School and is on the Lady Comets volleyball team. After graduation, Libby will be attending Illinois State University where she will be majoring in atheltic training.

“I chose to do the CEO program so I could learn more about business and being professional in business and life in general.”

Libby will be creating and selling hand-made macrame wall hangings with her business “Macrame by Libby J”

Mekylla Bico is the daughter of Roxann Wilburn and is a senior at Greenville High School. She currently works at Dairy Queen, and in her free time enjoys doing arts and crafts, especially painting. She also likes to read, watch movies, listen to music, and more. She goes to church weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays as well as goes on a yearly church trip for Catholic Heart Work Camp. She plans to go to Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and study business.

Mekylla will be offering one-of-a-kind painted journals, tote bags and jewelry with her business “Meky’s Art House”.

Owen Stephens is currently a senior at Greenville High School. His parents are Daniel and Tricia Stephens. He currently works at Mario’s Pizza, but also runs his own mowing business on the side. In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games, working, and hanging out with friends. He is currently undecided on where he will be attending college, but plans to obtain his degree in a computer or finance related field as he would like to start a business in one of these professions.

Owen will be offering lawn mowing services through his business “OJ’s Lawn Care Services”

Brayden Bandy is the son of Chris Bandy and Jackie Veriga. He is currently a senior at Greenville High School where he plays baseball for the Comets. In his spare time, you can find him working out at The Zone. Brayden is enlisting in the Marines after graduation.

Brayden will be making and selling candles with his appropriately named business “Just Candles”, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to help veterans.