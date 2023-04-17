Bradford National Bank in conjunction with Our Common Ground is hosting the 17th Annual Art in Education Art Show, featuring the work of Greenville Elementary, Junior High and High School Art Students as well as art from the Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove schools.

The program will be held Thursday, April 20 from 6-8pm and Friday, April 21, from 6-8pm, in the Bradford Community Building located next to Bradford National Bank in Greenville.

The Bradford Community Building will once again be transformed into an art gallery with displays filling the entire building. The Greenville Elementary artwork is presented under the direction of GES art instructor Signe Mains, the Jr. High work is presented by Jr. High art instructor Joanne Wagner, the Pocahontas artwork is presented by art instructor Ashley Schisler, the Greenville High School artwork is presented by art instructor Tim Gusewelle, and Mulberry Grove art is presented by Shelby Jansen

Students from Greenville Elementary will be providing entertainment under the direction of Kim Lugge, with nearly 50 student acts anticipated, over the two days.

Randy Alderman, Vice President of Community Relations said, “The Art in Education Art Show started with an idea 17 years ago and it has grown into this wonderful event that brings the community together to celebrate the incredible talent of our students and to showcase the importance of art in our district.” He added, “As a community bank, we believe it is very important to invest locally in academics, the arts, and athletics, so we take great pride in presenting this program each year. We invite everyone to join us at the Bradford Community Building to view the student’s work, professionally displayed in a unique and comfortable gallery setting.”

The program is free and open to the public both nights. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.BradfordBank.com.