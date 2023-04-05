Area School Board Results

Bond County has several school districts with property in it.

In addition to the Mulberry Grove and Unit 2 districts, there are Carlyle, Highland, Hillsboro, Breese Elementary and Central High School.

Carlyle, Highland and Hillsboro had board races in Tuesday’s election.

For Carlyle District 1, six were running for four positions.

The top four vote-getters were Dennis Perez, Chris Tucker, Dani Huels and Sara Frank.

In Hillsboro District 3, five candidates were running for four seats. The top-four were Matthew Lentz, Blake Furness, Brian Patton and Michael Cerutti.

Highland District 5 had four candidates for three positions. The top three were Lora Miles, Christopher Goodwin, and James Johnson.

All vote totals are unofficial. There are still outstanding vote-by-mail ballots that could come in and be counted, if they were postmarked no later than Election Day.