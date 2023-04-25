Art In Education Event Attracts Large Crowds

The 17th Annual Bradford National Bank Art In Education event was once again a big success last Thursday and Friday.

Art, created by Bond County students in all grades, filled the Bradford Community Room.

Greenville High School Art Teacher Tim Gusewelle told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel the show is special for students and the art instructors. He said they hang artwork in the schools all of the time, but it’s nice to see it displayed in a new place, especially since it combines all of the schools into one place. Gusewelle said he also enjoys seeing the talents of younger students who will eventually be coming to his program. He noted most communities don’t have an event like this.

Click below to hear his comments:

A talent show was presented Friday evening, as part of the art show, with Greenville Elementary School students performing.