Aviston School Referendum Defeated

The canvassing of the April 4 election votes has been completed, and the Aviston School District 21’s referendum has been defeated by one vote.

District officials were seeking an increase in the education fund rate from 92 cents to $1.17.

The unofficial totals, immediately following the election were 428 yes votes and 428 nos.

Clinton County Clerk Vicky Albers conducted the canvass last week, after time was allotted for mail-in ballots to arrive. She told WGEL, the Clinton County canvass showed 431 yes and no votes in the county.

The determining ballot was cast in Madison County, which has a small piece of the Aviston District. There was one Madison County voter and that ballot was a no, so the referendum lost with 431 yes votes and 432 no votes.

A similar referendum was on the 2016 ballot for the Aviston School District and it lost that time by three votes.

Also in Clinton County, the Looking Glass Township referendum to create a special service ambulance area was approved. Clerk Albers said after the canvass, the proposal passed by 15 votes.