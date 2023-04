Since Tuesday is Election Day, the Bond County Board will meet Wednesday April 5 at 3:30 p.m. in the courthouse.

Items on the agenda include the awarding of road material contracts for the county and townships, a budgetary amendment for the highway fund, and discussions on noxious weeds and the Red Ball Trail bridge.

The board will also address the energy rate through Homefield Energy, and make an appointment to a fire district board.