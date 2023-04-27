Bond County Fair Pageants Registration Info

Fair Queen

The Miss Bond Fair Queen Pageant is scheduled for Monday, August 7 at the grandstand during the 2023 Bond County Fair.

Anyone interested in being a candidate can reach out on Facebook at Miss Bond County Pageants or by email at BondCoPageants@gmail.com.

Candidates must be a minimum of 16 years of age by August 7, 2023 and not have reached their 22nd birthday by January 1, 2024.

To obtain more information, send questions to the email address.

Junior Miss

The Junior Miss Pageant at the Bond County Fair will be Monday, August 7 at the grandstand.

Girls interested in being junior miss candidates must be Bond County residents, have turned 10 years old after September 1, 2022 and not have reached their 14TH birthday by August 31, 2023.

Registration will be May 13 at 10 a.m.

To register, send an email to BondCoPageants@gmail.com at 10 a.m. May 13.

The first 10 contestants will accepted based on email time stamp. Only one child per email and no early emails will be accepted.

The entry fee is $50, which must be submitted at the first practice.

Little Miss

The annual Little Miss Pageant will be held at the Bond County Fair on Thursday, August 3.

Information for candidate registration has been released.

Registration is May 13 at 9 a.m. by sending an email to BondCoPageants@gmail.com.

Only one email is allowed per child, no early emails will be accepted, and the first 20 contestants will be based on the email time stamp.

To be eligible for the Little Miss Pageant, girls must be a Bond County resident who is turning or has turned five years old between September 1, 2022 and August 31, 2023, going into kindergarten.

The entry fee of $40 will be due at the first practice.