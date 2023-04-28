Bond County Hospice Holds Annual Volunteer Recognition Program

In coordination with National Volunteer Week, Bond County Hospice recently recognized volunteers for their essential role on the care team. The recognition program is an opportunity to spotlight volunteers reaching specific milestone and also honors all volunteers for sharing their time and talents throughout the year.

Greenville resident, Ann Kaegy received the Hospice program’s Volunteer of the Year award. The award recognizes a volunteer that exemplifies the hospice’s mission in providing care and support to individuals and their loved ones. Kaegy began volunteering in October of 2019. In making the award, Bond County Hospice Volunteer & Bereavement Coordinator Karen File stated, “Ann has visited many patients as well as contributed several hours in the office. She has a compassionate and gentle approach as she sings, prays, and reads to patients. We provide this award to Ann with our gratitude for a job well done.”

Jane Neumann of Greenville was recognized as the longest serving volunteer with 35 years at Bond County Hospice. On behalf of Bond County Hospice, File congratulated Neumann on this achievement, “Jane is a hard worker and passionate about her work. Her positive energy and willingness to serve in any capacity is appreciated by patients and their families.”

Michelle Kious of Carlyle received a pen recognizing her 25 years of service. Kious first started as an employee in the Bond County Hospice program as the Bereavement and Volunteer Coordinator. File credited Kious’ leadership for the Bond County Hospice volunteer program’s organization and strong volunteer base that allows its continued growth.

Additional volunteers recognized included:

10 years: John Kious, Pat Potthast, and Melody Schneider

5 Years: Max Sussenbach and Jo Sussenbach

New Volunteers: Jane Dapkus, Abbey Davis, Christina Davis, Mike Kaegy, Lisa McCario, and Jess Wheeler.

During the program, two volunteers were also memorialized. Leslie Zobrist, a volunteer at Bond County Hospice for over 15 years, passed away on December 21, 2022. An active mother of two children and a volunteer in several other organizations, File described Zobrist as a committed, compassionate volunteer making 286 visits to patients. File stated, “She wanted the very best for each one and worked tirelessly until she accomplished that goal. Leslie was an excellent baker and many patients and staff were grateful recipients of her baked treats.” Gary Plog, a new Hospice volunteer in 2022, passed away December 26, 2022. Before his unexpected passing, Plog was able to share his musical talent with Hospice patients by playing his guitar. File noted, “Gary had a calming effect on those around him and whether he was playing music solo or with fellow musicians he brought comfort to others.”

This past year, 20 volunteers contributed more than 500 hours to the Bond County Hospice program. Hospice volunteers serve in a number of capacities including spending time with patients during in home visits or providing a couple hours of respite time for primary caregivers. Volunteers may also assist with program support by performing office tasks and community outreach. Throughout the program, many individuals spoke of their deeply rewarding experience in being a hospice volunteer.

In closing, Brian Goodiel, Bond County Home Health & Hospice Director, recognized File for her dedicated work. “We are grateful for Karen’s willingness to serve as the program’s Volunteer & Bereavement Coordinator. The program had been placed on hold during the beginning months of the pandemic, and Karen’s hard work to re-establish the program is greatly appreciated. Her joyfulness and friendship have helped ease patients and staff through the transitions.”

Individuals interested in learning more about hospice volunteer opportunities can contact File at (618) 664-5020. Bond County Hospice is a department of the Bond County Health Department and serves individuals in Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Madison, and Montgomery Counties.