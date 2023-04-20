Bond County Vote Canvass Changes No Election Winners

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert completed the canvassing of votes for the April 4 election on Tuesday, and there were no changes in who had been originally announced as winners.

Sybert had to wait 14 days to wait for any vote-by-mail ballots to arrive which had been postmarked no later than Election Day. Seven vote-by-mail ballots were received.

Blake Knox and Lisa Stephens are officially winners of positions on the Greenville City Council. The canvas resulted in Knox getting three more votes and each of the other four candidates receiving two more.

The final vote totals are Knox with 362, Stephens with 248, Bill Carpenter with 241, Nick Blackburn with 208 and Regina Robart with 178.

No vote by mail ballots were received for the Village of Pocahontas, so Lonita Hensler remained the winner of the village clerk position, by one vote over Donna Hill. Hensler had 60 votes and Hill 59.

There were a no changes in the Village of Keyesport, so Albert Johnson II wins the two-year trustee term, Jackie Linton, Paul Bailey and Ralph Becraft the four-year terms, and Marsha Martin is elected village clerk.

Vote totals remained the same in the Village of Smithboro. Four candidates were running for three trustee positions, and the winners are Michael Rhodes, Joseph Kircher and Deloris Tevis.