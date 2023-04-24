Braun Joins First Vandalia Corp. As New Director

The Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of First Vandalia Corp., parent company of The FNB Community Bank, was held on Wednesday, April 19 at 8th Day Venue in Vandalia. At the meeting, First Vandalia Corp. elected Adam Braun to serve on the Board of Directors.

Braun, a local farm owner and manager, graduated from Vandalia Community High School in 2000 and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 2004. After college, Braun worked as an engineer for Caterpillar from 2005 – 2012, where he excelled in his field. Braun managed projects, designed systems, conducted performance tests, mentored young engineers through development programs, and more. While Braun was building his career at Caterpillar, he also continued to work on his family farm. Since 2012, Braun has been dedicated to the farm full time. In addition to his work at Caterpillar, he also worked in substation design for Ameren Illinois and is Co- inventor of a U.S. Patent.

Locally, Braun has been a board member of the Vandalia Community Unit School District since 2019 and is a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Adam Braun and his wife, Molly, are the parents of Harrison, age 10, and Helen, age 9, and Emmett, age 7.

“I grew up with The FNB Community Bank serving as a fixture in my life. My mother worked at The FNB Community Bank (First National Bank at the time) when I was a kid, and that definitely helped foster a personal connection to the bank and to the people who worked there. That connection created a conviction within me that makes me want to see the bank succeed. I am honored to have the opportunity to help ensure its success in the future,” stated Braun.

“We are fortunate to have Adam join The FNB Community Bank Board of Directors. His operational knowledge, farm background and commitment to our community will be an immediate asset to the bank,” commented Todd Shulman, Chair of the Board.

The primary role of the bank board of directors is to act as a fiduciary – providing corporate governance and protecting the interests of the stakeholders. A strong board member adds expertise and diversity to the table, either through experience or perspective, which ultimately assists in the growth of the bank. There is a commitment to understand the needs and requirements of the bank, its shareholders, employees, customers, communities, and regulators.

“Community banks are, in many ways, economic engines within their community. They have a pulse on local economic and business conditions, and that provides a lens for local needs. Doing business with a community bank serves as a vote of confidence that we, as locals, are in control of the success of our hometowns. When you combine that with the fact that you can walk in the bank and see friendly, familiar faces, I can’t imagine doing business anywhere else,” explained Braun.

In addition to Braun’s election, B. Randy Edwards, Todd L. Shulman and Zachary R. Stombaugh were re- elected to three-year board terms. They join fellow directors Steven C. Henna, David J. Lidy, Tomas L. McCarty, Michael R. Radliff, Janice K. Romack and Ann M. Schwarm. At a board meeting following the annual meeting, officers re-elected were Shulman as Chair and Schwarm as Vice Chair. First Vandalia Corp. finished the fiscal year with over $472 million in total assets which represented an increase of $10 million. Net income for 2022 was $4.5 million.

The FNB Community Bank has seven facilities in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville. Member FDIC.