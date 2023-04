Fayette County Coroner, Dave Harris has released the identity of the victim who died in the camper fire near Bluff City on March 26, 2023.

Marcilla S. Glispie, 33, perished in that fire. She is the daughter of Mark Stout of rural Vandalia and had been residing in the camper next to her father’s residence. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.