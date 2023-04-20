City Board Of Adjustments Passes KPD Request

The Kingsbury Park District is a step closer to proceeding with the construction of a new maintenance building at Jaycee Park.

The Greenville Board of Adjustment held a public hearing Tuesday evening, and voted 6-0 to recommend to the city council that the park district be given a variance to use the building in a commercial zone neighborhood.

That recommendation and two from the Greenville Plan Commission will go before the council on Tuesday, May 9.

The park district plans to replace the current, small shed, which has been in use over 35 years, with the new, much larger structure.

Bids will be opened April 26, and park district officials hope the low bid is within the budget for the project.