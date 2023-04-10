City Council Meeting Tuesday Night

By
WGEL
-

The April meeting of the Greenville City Council is Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

Two presentations are on the agenda. City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said one pertains to the former Watson’s Drug Store building and the other will be about a proposed micro-hotel.

The council will consider the sale of property along the Woburn Road and the purchase of property from the county, approve of a new budget, which would go into effect on May 1, and consider a union contract and wage adjustments for non-union employees.

The meeting can be viewed on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.

Previous articleISP Honors The First, First Responders During Telecommunicators Week
Next articlePolice Department March Report

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR