City Council Meeting Tuesday Night

The April meeting of the Greenville City Council is Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

Two presentations are on the agenda. City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said one pertains to the former Watson’s Drug Store building and the other will be about a proposed micro-hotel.

The council will consider the sale of property along the Woburn Road and the purchase of property from the county, approve of a new budget, which would go into effect on May 1, and consider a union contract and wage adjustments for non-union employees.

The meeting can be viewed on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.