City Sponsoring Electronics Recycling Day

It’s back!

The City of Greenville is once again sponsoring an electronics recycling day.

It is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenville Public Works Department headquarters along South Fourth Street.

Residents can drop off their electronic items to be recycled. All electronics will be disposed in a very secure and environmentally-responsible manner, after they are de-manufactured and sorted. All hard drives are sent through a physical data destruction process to ensure security.

This year, there will not be a charge for televisions and monitors that are not flat screen, LED or LCD.

Residents can enter the gate at the public works facility and proceed to the drop-off site. City employees will assist by removing electronics from vehicles.

Visit the City of Greenville’s website to see which electronics can be recycled and what is not accepted.

For more information, call the municipal building at 664-1644.