Citywide Yard Sale This Weekend

The Greenville citywide spring yard sale event is Friday and Saturday throughout the city.

Over 100 yard sales have been registered with the city.

They are listed on a map distributed by the city. The free maps are available at Greenville gas stations, the Greenville Municipal Building, the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville Public Library.

You do not have to be on the map to hold a yard sale in Greenville this weekend.

The HSHS Holy Family Hospital Thrift Shop will accept any leftover yard sale items until 3 p.m. Saturday.