Clinton County Referendum Results

Four referendums were on the ballot in Clinton County in Tuesday’s consolidated election.

WGEL already reported the county one cent school facility sales tax proposal was heavily defeated with 62 percent no votes.

An interesting situation has developed in the Aviston School District 21’s attempt to increase its education fund rate from 92 cents to $1.17.

After votes were tabulated Tuesday night, there were 428 yes votes and the same number of no votes.

Clinton County voters cast 428 yes votes and 427 no votes. A small piece of Madison County is in the Aviston District and one person voted no on the referendum.

Since all votes are unofficial and 14 days are allotted for vote-by-mail ballots to come in and be counted, that could determine the outcome of the referendum.

Clinton County Clerk Vicky Albers told WGEL there are 48 Aviston School District vote-by-mail ballots still out. They need to have been postmarked no later than Election Day to be counted.

Aviston attempted a similar referendum in 2016 and it was defeated by just a few votes.

Looking Glass Township had a referendum on the ballot to establish a special service ambulance area and to issue bonds in an amount not to exceed $1.5 million, to be retired over 20 years by taxes levied within the ambulance area.

Vote totals were 156 yes and 142 no.

Clerk Albers reported there are 34 vote-by-mail ballots still out.

A proposal by the Village of Germantown was approved with the Tuesday night vote totals 289 yes and 76 no.

The village was seeking authority to arrange for the supply of electric for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such a program.