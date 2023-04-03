Council Approves Lease With Floral Shop

Earlier this year, the City of Greenville purchased a building, south of the police department along Third Street, for a new city hall location.

At its March meeting, the city council approved a lease with a business currently in the building.

Mioux Florist was granted a lease to continue operations at that location until such time the city is ready to begin work on the property. The end date for the lease is November 8, but it could be extended on a month-to-month basis, if both parties agree,

The business will pay the city $500 a month to lease the space at 504 South Third Street.