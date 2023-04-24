County Animal Control Report For March

The March animal control report has been presented by Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess.

Last month, 17 dogs and 12 cats were impounded at the county shelter. Seven dogs and three cats were released to their owners.

Seven other cats were given to no kill shelters, and one dog was adopted from the Bond County facility.

Nine dogs were euthanized in March at the local shelter and one cat died of disease.

Hess received three reports of animals biting humans, two of those occurring in Old Ripley.