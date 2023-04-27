County Board Approves Weed Spraying Proposal

For several months, the Bond County Board has been looking for a way to comply with state law regarding noxious weeds along roads.

Board members have talked about hiring an employee and purchasing a truck to get the work done.

At its most recent meeting, the board considered a proposal from Corey Woolsey to do the spraying throughout the county. The board unanimously passed a motion to hire Woolsey to do the spraying for no more than four months this year at a cost not to exceed $31,275.

The county will furnish the chemicals.

The action was taken by the board after receiving a notice from the state that there is a state law requiring counties to control noxious weeds.

In other action, the county board approved a motion to accept $10,000 from the Bond County Health Department to be used for the county’s IT director’s salary.

Phil Decker, representing the Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District, approached the board about the desire to have a generator at the Pierron Fire House. He asked the board if it could provide federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Decker said the fire house is a public location and could be used in case of a power outage, if there was a generator at the station.

County Clerk Meg Sybert advised that the county uses the fire house as an election polling place.

The county board tabled the matter in order to obtain more information.