County Board Gets Bridge Update

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Board received an update on the Red Ball Trail railroad bridge replacement project.

Plans are to build a new bridge next to the current old wooden bridge.

Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle reported that while the historical clearances have been received, there are still many reports that must be submitted and reviewed by the Illinois Department of Transportation and railroad.

Tracks run under the bridge, which is also owned by the BNSF Railway.

Pestle gave the board a timeline about when a new bridge might be ready.

He said the biggest hang-up is going to be the purchase of the right of way. He expects a letting a year from now with construction starting next summer. Pestle said the project will be stalled when trains come through, so personnel will have to coordinate as much as possible with the railroad companies. He hopes the bridge will be open by the end of 2024.

Click below to hear his comments:

In other action, during the board meeting, resolutions were approved to award contracts for bituminous materials to be used on county and township roads.

Pestle told board members the department is behind in working on county aid project.

He would like to increase the amount of overtime worked by employees, noting Fridays are open because the maintenance staff works four-day weeks.

According to Pestle, the overtime would be reimbursable from motor fuel tax and county aid funds.

The board went into closed session, then returned to open session and approved the overtime proposal in addition to the hiring of a highway department administrative assistant and additional workers for summer activities.