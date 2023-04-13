Davis Faces Additional Bond County Charges

A Bond County man charged with attempted murder, stemming from a February 19 fire incident, now faces additional criminal charges.

Austin R. Davis, age 24, of the Pierron area, was originally charged with allegedly intending to kill a female by attempting to confine her in a burning house.

In March, Judge Christopher Bauer found Davis unfit to stand trial, after reviewing a fitness evaluation report.

Davis also has additional charges against him, due to an incident that occurred on March 6 while he was being held in the Bond County Jail.

They are aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer.

The state alleges the defendant caused bodily harm to another man by striking him in the head with his fist. The charge is a Class 3 felony.

The resisting a peace officer charge, a misdemeanor, alleges Davis resisted the performance of a jail correctional officer by repeatedly pulling away from the officer and repeatedly refusing to comply with directives.

When the fire incident occurred, Davis was also charged with aggravated arson, domestic battery, enhanced offense; and aggravated cruelty, alleging a pet dog perished in the fire.

A status hearing on Davis’ cases is scheduled for April 24.