DEA Takeback Collection In Greenville April 22

It’s being billed as Donuts For Drugs.

Local organizations, law enforcement and businesses are promoting the upcoming DEA National Drug Takeback Program.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, citizens can turn in their unused prescription drugs at the drive-thru drop off behind the Bond County Health Department. Follow the signs off Bowman Drive for access.

Partnering with the United States Drug Enforcement Agency are HSHS Holy Family Hospital, the Bond County Recovery Council, Prairie Counseling Service, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department and the Greenville Police Department.

Donuts are being donated by Double J Doggie Play N Stay in exchange for unwanted prescription drugs

The DEA began the drug takeback program because often unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands.