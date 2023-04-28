DeMoulin Museum Wins State Award

The DeMoulin Museum in Greenville was recently selected for an award from the Illinois Association of Museums.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said the honor was in the Community Partnership category because of their Youth Sewing workshop held almost a year ago. The museum hosted and coordinated the workshop with Bond County 4H and the U of I Extension. DeMoulin Bros. and Casey’s General Store donated materials for the event. There were former DeMoulin Bros. employees who worked with youth to sew a few items. Goldsmith said the award was dedicated to Patsy Koonce, who helped at the event, but passed away just before the award was announced.

Eight girls participated in the two sessions, during which they made draw-string bags for their sewing supplies, and table runners.

Goldsmith said the museum is looking at possibly doing the classes again this year.