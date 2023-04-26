Devil Dogs Donate To Clinton County Food Pantry

Members of the “Untamed Dogs Pound 351, Illinois Pack, Military Order of the Devil Dogs, Greenville IL” presented a $150 check and Certificate to The Clinton County Food Pantry, Trenton on March 29th, 2023.

Shown in the photo from left to right are: Pound Keeper PDD Dan Betts, CEFS Margie Crowe of the Pantry, Marlyn Crider of the Pantry, Department of Illinois Marine Corps League Commandant PDD Ron Burns, Sr. of Lebanon ; Gloria Johnson of the Pantry; Department of Illinois Sr. Vice Commandant PDD Robert Weber (hiding behind Gloria) of Trenton; Debbie Barkau of the Pantry; PDD Greg Stoff of Highland; Sharon Abt of the Pantry; PDD Randy Von Hatten of Highland; Meggin Schatz of the Pantry; and PDD Roger Holtgrave of Trenton.

The Food Pantries are part of an area organizational outreach providing food and other services to Clinton County via 3 cities . “The Military Order of the Devil Dogs” are the Fun and Honor Society of the Marine Corps League and Pound 351 gathers these donations through various fund raisers and donors presenting them each year to local organizations primarily helping children or the disadvantaged in our Pound Communities. This is the fourth donation in our local communities this year, with one more scheduled! Last year at the National MCL Convention a sum of $83,000+ was donated by the MODD to these causes.

Semper Fi and Woof Woof.